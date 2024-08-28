Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, moon knight, spider-man

Marvel Unlimited Debuts Exclusive Knight-Spider Marvel Legends Figure

It is that time of the year when a new Marvel Unlimited subscription has arrived and a Variant Spider-Man is swinging into the night

Article Summary Marvel Unlimited offers access to over 30,000 comics on tablet, computer, and phone, updated weekly.

Annual Plus subscribers get exclusive goodies, including comics, pins, patches, and a Marvel Legends figure.

This year's exclusive is Knight-Spider, a fusion of Moon Knight and Spider-Man from the Spider-Verse variants.

Obtain the Knight-Spider Marvel Legends figure by subscribing to the Annual Plus plan on Marvel Unlimited.

It is that time of the year when Marvel Comics is getting ready for a new year of comics for their Marvel Unlimited program. For fans who are unaware, Marvel Unlimited is a member subscription service that gives comic lovers unlimited access to over 30,000 issues of classic and new series. This is a digital service that can be accessed on tablets, computers, or even your phone through the Marvel Unlimited mobile app. Issues are added every week, with some of the more recent stuff arriving as soon as 3 months after they hit your Local Comic Book Store.

Marvel Unlimited is a great way to dive into the history of Marvel with the hassle of all those books and where to store them. To make things even better, Marvel offered three backing tiers for this digital catalog with a monthly, annual, and annual plus plan. The real fun arrives with the annual plus, as it gives subscribers an exclusive membership box filled with goodies with exclusive comics, pins, patches, lithographs, and a Marvel Legends figure. These figures arrive every year, with last year being a Yellow Daredevil, but this year gets interesting. Fans will get a Hellverine Pin, exclsuive Wolverine: Revenge #1 variant, Wolverien Meme lithograph and a SNIKT! patch. On top of all that, an exclusive Knight-Spider Marvel Legends is swinging on in from the Marvel Comics Spider-Verse Variants that arrived last summer.

During this Spider-Verse era, there was a variant of Moon Knight #23 that arrived, which featured a fusion of Moon Knight but as a spectacular wall-crawler. Getting his very own Spider-Man Marvel Legends card back, this figure brings this design right off that variant issue with a sweet sculpted design with Crescent Moon Daggers accessories and a cape. This design is pretty amazing, and it is nice to see some love of these spider personas of the Marvel Universe. it would be fun to see more arrive, like Spider-Marvel or She-Spider Hulk. Fans can back the Annual Plus Membership for a mighty $99 to get their kit today right on Marvel.com.

