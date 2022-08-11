Marvel Zombies Rise as New Marvel Legend What If…? Pre-Order Arrive

Hasbro had their newest Marvel Legends livestream yesterday, and it was filled with new releases. Some SDCC reveals were even covered a little further in-depth, as well as a showcase on upcoming complete waves, and all reveals can be found here. Pre-orders have already started to arrive for this new Disney+ wave of Marvel Legends including a return of figures from the hit animated series What If…?. More Marvel Zombies are here as Iron Man and Scarlet Witch have fallen to the virus sweeping over our world from the Quantum Realm. Just like the Zombie Captain America, these figures are incredibly detailed with decaying parts, and gruesome head sculpts.

The Hasbro Marvel Legends team made sure to keep the What If…? Animated style alive with each figure as well. Iron Man and Scarlet Witch do come with accessories with laster effects and magic. Scarlet Witch does get a wicked floating hair head sculpt, just like in the Marvel Zombies episode. I expect more of these Marvel Zombies figures to arrive in the future and in the meantime, they will pair with the Zombie Hunter Spider-Man and Zombie Cap figures. Pre-orders are live right here for Iron Man and right here for Scarlet Witch with a $24.99 price tag and a Spring 2023 release.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE SCARLET WITCH – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). Infected by the zombie virus sweeping the globe, Wanda Maximoff is kept in captivity by her former lover, the Vision. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE SCARLET WITCH figure. This quality 6-inch scale Scarlet Witch figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in the zombie episode of Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 2 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE IRON MAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). In an alternate reality, Iron Man is one of many heroes to succumb to the global zombie infection. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE IRON MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's grim new look from the zombie episode of Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure and 4 accessories."