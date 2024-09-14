Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, Secret Wars

Marvel's Titania Joins Battleworld with Marvel Legends Secret Wars

Battleworld awaits as Hasbro is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars with an impressive set of new 6” action figures

Article Summary Celebrate 40 years of Marvel's Secret Wars with Hasbro's new 6" action figures wave arriving in Winter 2024.

Introducing Titania, a new figure inspired by her debut in Marvel's Secret Wars, complete with lenticular shield.

Titania, created by Doctor Doom, brings her iconic strength and durability to your collection for $24.99.

Pre-order Titania and other figures now on Hasbro Pulse; display in retro-inspired collectible cardback packaging.

Hasbro is taking collectors back to the 80s as they are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Marvel Comics Secret Wars. This new wave of figures will consist of six figures with heroes and villains returning once again to Battleworld. One of these was the creation of a brand new figure, Titania, who made her debut in Marvel Comics Secret Wars. Created by Doctor Doom, the frail woman, Mary MacPherran, would soon be granted immense strength and durability, becoming Titania. Her newfound power gave her the confidence to challenge heroes throughout the Marvel Universe, including a fun rivalry with She-Hulk. Now, Hasbro is bringing Titania to life once more with a brand new figure that is inspired by her time on Battleworld and the classic figures created by Mattel in the 80s. This villain will come with a fun lenticular shield and a pair of swappable hands, which is all she needs. These figures are all set to arrive in Winter 2024 for $24.99 each, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and another online retailer.

Marvel Legends Series – Secret Wars Titania

"When Doctor Doom harnesses The Beyonder's power to create superhumans, Mar MacPherran becomes Titania — whose immense strength and durability make her integral to the Super-Villain team. Inspired by Titania's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with a set of alternate hands — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!