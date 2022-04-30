Masters of the Universe Evil-Lyn Casts a Spell with Iron Studios

You can not have good without evil, and Iron Studios is balancing the scale with another Masters of the Universe statue. We recently saw that the Sorceress is getting her very own 1/10 scale statue, but now things get more sinister. Evil-Lyn has arrived and is ready to bring rule Eternia with an iron fist, and Iron Studios captures it all. This Masters of the Universe villain has a very unique design, and this statue absolutely nails it. Evil-Lyn is ready to cast darkness on Eternia as she wields her mystic staff and uses casts a spell. Iron Studios has hand-painted this statue bringing life to her black, violet, and purple outfit with popping detail. The colors are bright, her magic really pops, and this is a necessary statue for any Master of the Universe villain fan. Evil-Lyn is priced at $139.99, set to release in 2023, and pre-orders are found right here.

"Serving as second-in-command for an evil sorcerer and as her most mighty and intelligent accomplice, the feared witch casts her magic with her mystic staff and her right hand, both forming spiral nacreous energy beams. As powerful as she is a leader, she watches over her objectives with cold and confident eyes, waiting to take advantage of her master's powers and rule planet Eternia one day."

"Wearing her traditional clothes in the shape of a purple swimsuit with blue ornaments, violet boots with black ribbons, blue bracelets, and having her body covered by a black cape and her head protected by a black helmet with a crown in her suit's colors, Iron Studios present the statue "Evil-Lyn BDS – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10", the most feared enemy villainess of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, on a pedestal that refers to the evil lair on Snake Mountain"