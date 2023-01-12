Masters of the Universe Frog Monger Coming Soon from Mattel The Masters of the Universe: Origins line is getting a new limited edition Mattel release with the deadly dwellers of Castle Grayskull

Masters of the Universe fans can rejoice as a brand new limited edition figure is heading our way from MOTU's past. Mattel Creations has just revealed that they will be dropping another impressive and popular Origins figure for the first time created by some classic toy history and Masters Lore. Arriving straight from the depths of Castle Grayskull is the leaping death itself, the Frog Monger. This impressive figure will drop on Tuesday, January 17th, and comes to life for the first time straight from retro Grayskull decals. This is a figure that is truly a unique Masters of the Universe: Origins figures and perfect for any fans growing collection. One can imagine these bad boys will sell out pretty fast, so be sure to bookmark the Mattel Creations page here. The Frog Monger will be priced at $18.00 and will be limited to only 3 per purchase, so army building will be pretty slimy for this dungeon dweller.

"Frog Monger is jumping from background illustration to full figure. First introduced on the original Castle Grayskull Dwell of Souls Dungeon decal, we gave this character his own articulated figure along with a tragic backstory."

Masters of the Universe® Origins Frog Monger™

First-ever Frog Monger MOTU Origins figure based on original Castle Grayskull decal

Comes with a themed mini-comic book and removable jetpack and laser gun to accentuate storytelling or enhance a MOTU

Masters of the Universe Origins figure stands at 5.5-inch scale with 16 articulated joints

Based on illustrations by Axel Gimenez

Standard Origins blister card packaging featuring the Origins MOTU logo and signature red rock lava art graphics

Comes in a DTC Shipper box featuring pencil sketch of Frog Monger escaping the Castle Grayskull dungeon

Colors and decorations may vary.