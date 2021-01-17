We Unbox The Funko Masters Of The Universe Gamestop Mystery Box

Masters of the Universe fans are being so spoiled right now, and it is about time. Not only are there two new animated shows coming to Netflix, but a new film is on the way, Mattel has a huge line of figures on shelves, and there are all kinds of goodies to collect at the moment. That includes new Funko items, after nothing new coming from them for Masters of the Universe for a couple years, new Pops, pens, Pez, and more are flooding stores. One such product is a new Funko mystery box that is hitting Gamestop stores right now. Lets go ahead and unbox this one and see whats inside.

This One Is Worth It Masters of the Universe Collectors

Pretty fun box! Nothing to epic in it or anything, but the Scareglow pen is really cool. The Pop pens tend to last for a really long time, so it will be awesome to write with this one for a bit. The Evil-Lyn Pez is cool too, although form the box it is my least favorite item.My favorite is probably the Orko enamel pin, not only am I a pin collector, but this one just has a real classic feel. Even the box everything comes in is sweet, with the Masters of the Universe logo and Castle Grayskull on it. The main event is the flocked He-Man Pop, and let me tell you, I didn't think that flocked shorts and boots would make a difference, but this is miles better than the regular edition.

Yeah, this is a must-buy. These boxes usually pretty much suck, but this one is well worth the $24.99 price tag. You can snag one for yourself right here, or find it in store at Gamestop right now.