Masters of the Universe Hordak's Minion Maquette Debuts at Tweeterhead

Tweeterhead has been beautifully bringing the world of Eternia to life with their gorgeous Masters of the Universe statue. We have seen some truly incredible statues like the recent He-Man and Battle Cat Maquette. Well, this is getting a little more sinister this time as Tweeterhead has unveiled a new companion statue that is heading our way for Hordak. Hordak's Minion Legends comes to life, showing the deadly creature behind the Evil Hordes' diabolic symbol. The creature comes in at 13.5" tall and is placed on a Fright-Zone display base. The Minion pairs perfectly with the Hordak Masters of the Universe statue, making it a must own addition. Masters of the Universe fans will be able to find Hordak's Minion for $175 with an April 2023 release with pre-orders located here. Be sure to check out all of the other statues from Tweeterhead to bring Eternia home to your shelves.

"Together we'll make life miserable for those Eternian fools." – Hordak. Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the Hordak's Minion Legends Maquette, an impish new addition to the 1:5 scale Masters of the Universe Legends collection. This trusty little bat-like companion strikes terror into all as a symbol of the Evil Horde! The Hordak's Minion Maquette measures about 13.5" tall from the top of the figure to the bottom of the base."

"The polyresin MOTU statue depicts the creature perched atop a Fright Zone-themed base that matches perfectly with its master, the Tweeterhead Hordak Legends Statue, sold separately. The Minion's striking crimson coloration catches the eye, as the figure watches with open wings and a toothy grin while the Evil Horde marches through Etheria, Eternia, and beyond. Every villain needs a loyal assistant — conquer your Masters of the Universe collection with the Hordak's Minion Maquette by Tweeterhead today."