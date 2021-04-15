Masters of the Universe Keldor Prepares For Evil At Mondo

Witness the rise of Skeletor as Mondo unveils their newest 1/6 scale from the legendary franchise, Masters of the Universe. Before he became the villain Skeletor, Keldor was the brother of King Randor and the uncle of Prince Adam. His jealously and lust for power succumbed him to the ways of evil, and after a failed attack, Keldor became disfigured. Mondo recreates this villain, and fans can showcase each point of his fall into becoming Skeletor with this 1/6 scale figure. The figure comes with 3 heads, 4 pairs of hands, two swords, acid, two pistols, a fabric cape, and a display stand. Priced at $185, this Masters of the Universe Keldor 1/6 scale figure is limited to 1,000 pieces. Fans can add this iconic Master of the Universe figure to their mighty collection here.

"Keldor 1/6 Scale Figure – Long before he became Skeletor, he was known as Keldor. Once high royalty, the brother of King Randor and uncle to Prince…ADAM! Keldor being angry as future villains are prone to do turned on his brother and staged an attack on the Hall of Wisdom. Keldor is unsuccessful and ultimately defeated by King Randor. Having failed and becoming severely injured from the failed attack, Keldor tries once more to hurt his brother by throwing a vial of acid at him. This, sadly, backfires, and it is Keldor who is disfigured."

"Desperate to save his own life, Keldor turns to his mentor Hordak to save him. And in the process, Hordak transforms Keldor into the villain known as Skeletor! This Keldor Figure showcases both his original appearance and his transformation into Skeletor. Featuring his two famous blades, blasters, a mid-transformation skull, the acid vile that wounded him, and finally, the Alcala Skeletor head. This collectible has a stage for everybody and is the gruesomely best way to show off Keldor in all his former glory!"

Product includes

Transformation Skull

Alcala Skeletor Head

4 Pairs of hands

Two Swords

Acid Vile

Two Pistols

Removable/pose-able cape

Base Stand