Masters of the Universe Man-At-Arms Statues Arrives from Iron Studios

Masters of the Universe is more popular than ever with a couple of impressive toy lines and multiple new series. There is plenty of action figure lines out there with Mondo's 1/6 scale line, MOTU: Origins, and the Masterverse line. Iron Studios is not dishing out new figures but bringing the wolf doc Eternia to life with their incredible line of 1/10 Art Scale statues. We have seen quite a few arrive, like Skeleton, Prince Adam, Stratos, and He-Man. Well, another hero is ready to take down the enemies of Eternia as Man-At-Arms makes his debut. Man-At-Arms has plenty of roles, from the official guard of Eternia's royal family to a combat instructor and even the adviser of the Prince himself!

Masters of the Universe fans will not get to dimply the heroics of Man-At-Arm in full detail with Iron Studios' newest release. Coming in at 9" tall, this hero is displayed in his full armored outfit with extreme amounts of detail and mace in hand. The textures, craftsmanship, color, and sculpting of Man-At-Arms are incredible, and it gives new life to a classic popular Masters of the Universe character. Iron Studios has Man-At-Arms priced at $170, with a Q3 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"On a battlefield on the distant planet Eternia, an expert, and valiant warrior rush forward to defend his kingdom. Wearing orange armor over a green mesh, he raises his club ready to attack and overcome his enemies. An experienced veteran fighter, he uses his wisdom to create high-technology artifacts to enhance his and his allies' skills against evil forces. Iron Studios bring the statue "Man-At-Arms BDS – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10", presenting the heroic man-at-arms of Eternia's royal guard and one of the main allies of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe."

"Inventor, soldier, and father of Teela, Duncan, known for his title of Man-At-Arms is the official guard of Eternia's royal family, combat instructor, and mentor adviser of Prince Adam. More than Adam's friend, Duncan is a fatherly figure that acts as a second father for Eternia's greatest hero, helping He-Man to lead his heroic warriors against the sorcerer Skeletor and his followers. In the animated series from 2002, he fought side-by-side with his brother Fisto and the at-the-time Captain Randor against the warlord Keldor (Skeletor) and his warriors, to defend Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the Council of Elders."