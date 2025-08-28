Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe: Masterverse Moss Man Rises from Mattel

Mattel is back with a new Masters of the Universe: Masterverse figure as the green rises with the fury of Moss Man

Moss Man is one of the more unique characters in the Masters of the Universe franchise and was first introduced in 1985. Moss Man is a heroic warrior and guardian of nature, similar to Marvel Comics' Man-Thing and DC Comics' Swamp Thing. The classic Mattel toy features green flocking to resemble moss, and in some versions, he even has a pine scent. Though often seen as a "green" counterpart to Beast Man, Moss Man has grown into a fan-favorite for his peaceful demeanor, earthy powers, and connection to Eternia's natural forces.

Mattel is bringing this green protector back with a new Masters of the Universe Masterverse figure. Standing 8.25" tall with 32 points of articulation, this hero of Eternia is ready to join He-Man to battle against the forces of Skeletor with removable armor, a mace, dagger, and root hand effect. Moss Man will come in signature packaging with some great artwork, is priced at $35, and is already up for purchase now on Mattel Creations.

Masters of the Universe: Masterverse – Moss Man Action Figure

"The latest Masterverse addition is the iconic Moss Man, appearing for the first time in a larger size, representative of his towering stature. This highly intimidating posable figure stands over eight inches tall and threatens foes of the forest and Eternia with an array of weapons, including a powerful mace and a dagger, stashed in a waist belt. One hand is detachable, with an interchangeable three-pronged root weapon attachment, for additional fighting capabilities."

Masters of the Universe® Masterverse Moss Man® Action Figure

Stands 8.25" tall with 32 points of articulation

Includes removable chest armor and belt

Armed with a mace, a dagger, and an interchangeable root hand attachment

Signature packaging represents the character's nature-based heroism

