Masters of the Universe: Origins Cartoon Collection She-Ra Revealed

A new Masters of the Universe: Origins Cartoon Collection figure has arrived as She-Ra is back right from the animated series

Article Summary She-Ra returns with a new Masters of the Universe: Origins figure, featuring brighter colors and modern design.

Princess Adora, kidnapped by Hordak, discovers her true identity and battles against evil on Etheria.

Pre-order the She-Ra figure featuring 16 articulation points, a sword, shield, and fabric cape for November 2024.

Each figure includes a mini comic book and retro-packaging, perfect for collectors and fans alike.

She-Ra: Princess of Power was a spin-off of Filmations He-Man and the Masters of the Universe to expand the range of toys for girls. She-Ra, whose real name is Princess Adora, is the twin sister of Prince Adam, aka He-Man, and wields the Sword of Protection. As a baby, Princess Adora was kidnapped by the evil force known as Hordak and was raised on the planet Etheria. She served as a captain in the Evil Horde until she discovered the dark truth about her true identity, leading her to switch sides and battle Hordak and his army.

Now Mattel is bringing collectors to the roots of She-Ra as they continue to expand their Cartoon Collection Masters of the Universe: Origins series. She-Ra will feature a new and brighter deco with new packaging and her sword and shield at her side. Her cape is fabric and will have 16 points of articulation, giving fans a taste of nostalgia along with a dash of modern toy tech. Pre-orders are already live for this Cartoon Collection release for $19.99 with a November 2024 release.

Masters of the Universe: Origins She-Ra (Cartoon Collection)

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil! Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Keep an eye out for new characters to come, and curate a collection to play with and trade.

