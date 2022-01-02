Masters of the Universe: Origins Stridor Coming Soon from Mattel

Masters of the Universe: Origins is easily one of the best toy franchises around as it fuses modern and class toy techniques. Whether you are a new collector or an old one, Mattel has captured the magic of the MOTU franchise once again. The original line of figures continues to release with the new articulation, and it looks like the next wave is one the way. One of those releases is a new Masters of the Universe vehicle with the return of Stridor! Originally built by Man-At-Arms, Stridor was a robotic transporter who ends up becoming a sentient being by the episodes end.

The Heroes of Eternia has a new ride coming their way and he features a base, two blasters, three blaster effects, and features modern articulation to assist your Masters of the Universe Origins collection in growing. Stridor will allow for one MOTU rider and will have head armor to protect their steed for battle. Priced at $35.99, Strider is set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. More characters from this wave of MOTU: Origins will be on the way with will include Sun-Man, Clawful, Horde Trooper, and Anti-Eternia He-Man.

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and a new generation of kids who love adventure, now is the time to discover the thrilling action of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! These 5.5-inch figures have several movable joints (up to 16 points of articulation!) for action scenes and power posing. MOTU fans and collectors will appreciate the authentic styling that mirrors the original 1980s MOTU characters while adding modern design elements."

Product Features

5.5-inch scale (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Articulated figure

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Stridor figure

3 Blast effects

2 Blasters

Head armor

Base