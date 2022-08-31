Masters of the Universe Ram Man Deploys Into Battle with Iron Studios

Another hero of Eternia has arrived as Iron Studios debuts a new Masters of the Universe statue. We recently saw the arrival of Man-At-Arms, and now another ally of He-Man comes with Ram Man! Krass is someone you don't want to mess with, but he is just a softy and one of the most loyal allies to He-Man and the rest of the Masters of the Universe. Iron Studios gives him justice with an impressive 1/10 Art Scale statue that comes in at 6.7" tall. He is given a new "non-animated design, giving the faithful Eternia warrior a new realistic sculpt that will impress any fan. Ram Man is hand-painted and exploding with detail as he rushes into battle with weathered armor and axe in hand. If you are building a Masters of the Universe collection with Iron Studios, then this is one statue you won't want to miss. Pre-orders are already live for Ram Man here with a $170 price tag and an October – September 2023 release.

"With heavy steps between the rocks of the plains on Planet Eternia, a small and sturdy warrior wielding his battle ax runs ready to use his powerful legs as coils to literally thrust his head against his opponents. Using his rustic flat-top metal helmet, with a massive armor covering his upper body, attached by chains on his chest over a red tunic, this fearless heroic warrior is presented in the statue "Ram-Man BDS – Masters of the Universe -Art Scale 1/10" by Iron Studios."

"Small in size, but with a big heart, and a friendly and kind personality, despite his brute appearance, Ram-Man, also known by his nickname Krass, is one of the most loyal allies of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. A fierce fighter when needed, his special skill is to propel himself forward, having extreme thrust force on his legs, knocking down opponents or obstacles with his super hard helmet like a real human battering ram. Although many times slow, innocent, and the protagonist of comic moments, Ram-Man plays a very important role in the fight against the evil forces of the sorcerer Skeletor and his minions."