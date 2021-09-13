Masters of the Universe Tri-Klops Hitting Mattel Creations Today

Masters of the Universe is back with some brand new collectibles as well as not one but two new Netflix shows. The biggest thing to come out of the line is the Masters of the Universe Origins Collection that is a simple release of the classic figure. Each figure comes in classic retro packaging with a beautifully recreated figure as it traveled through time from the 80s. Power Con was this past weekend, and it was loaded with new reveals and announcements, including a brand new figure coming directly to Mattel Creations. A fan-favorite villain returns to the Origin series with Tri-Klops getting a special variant figure based on his first mini-comic appearance. Masters of the Universe Tri-Klops will feature his iconic rotating visor, his sword, and a special glow in the dark Dark Warrior Ring. The mini-comic appearance Tri-Klops MOTU Origins figure will be a Mattel Creations exclusive priced at $17 and will be released today at 12PM EST here.

"FAN FAVORITE FIGURE FINALLY AVAILABLE – We asked our MOTU fans which character we should make next. You answered loud and clear. So now, we're super proud to offer this MOTU Collectors exclusive… Tri-Klops!"

"THE EVIL EYE-3X OVER! – Based on his first mini-comic appearance, this Tri-Klops figure comes with his signature rotating visor with three different types of vision, his sword, a Glow-in-the-Dark Warrior Ring (just like his first figure), and an exclusive mini-comic to showcase how he got his evil start. The ultimate spy for Skeletor, this three-eyed menace was originally intended to be an ally of He-Man but was quickly turned into an evil minion for the first toy line."

"LET THE PACKAGE TAKE YOU BACK – This exclusive figure comes in retro-style packaging for the true collectors, showcasing the art and details from the 80s toy line. "