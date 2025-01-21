Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Creations Reveals New Rio Blast Masters of the Universe Figure

Mattel Creations is back with another addition to the Masters of the Universe Origins line with the Fastest Draw in the Universe

Article Summary Meet Rio Blast, the gunslinger hero, joining Masters of the Universe Origins line.

Armed with blasters and laser guns, Rio Blast stands ready against Skeletor.

Figure features 16 points of articulation and stands over 5 inches tall.

Snag the figure from Mattel Creations for $20, and enjoy a new mini-comic.

Rio Blast is a heroic gunslinger from the Masters of the Universe universe who was introduced in 1986 as part of Mattel's later wave. Hailing from the Wild West of another dimension, he finds himself stranded in the newfound world of Eternia. Rio Blast would go on to ally himself with He-Man and the Masters to defend this new world against Skeletor and his evil forces. The Fastest Draw in the Universe is now back as he joins the Masters of the Universe Origins line with 16 points of articulation and standing at just over 5. This hero is locked and loaded as Rio Blast features a pack of blasters on his back, along with laser guns in his thighs, chest, and hands! Skeletor will never see what hit them with this gunslinger on your team, and Mattel has included a new mini-comic for this release as well. Masters of the Universe collectors will be able to snag up Origins Rio Blast only from Mattel Creations. He will be featured in a special edition box with some impressive artwork, along with a $20 price tag with pre-orders already being live.

"Rio Blast made his first appearance as He-Man's quick-draw deputy in the Mattel mini comic, "The Fastest Draw in the Universe." A member of the Heroic Warriors, this cyborg cowboy destroys his opponents with a pack of blasters on his back and an arsenal of laser guns concealed in his chest, legs, and arms. Making his first-ever appearance in the Origins line, Rio Blast is armed and ready to fire up your display."

Masters of the Universe® OriginsTM Rio Blast Action Figure

Over five inches tall, with 16 points of articulation

Includes laser guns in his thighs, chest and hands

Also comes with a pack of blasters on his back

Mini comic book included

