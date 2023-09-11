Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mattel, mega, xbox

Mattel Debuts MEGA BLOKS Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Set

Forget about playing Xbox, it is time to build one with Mattel as they debut their latest MEGA set of the classic console

Prepare to level up your building experience with the latest exclusive from Mattel's MEGA BLOKS collection. Releasing exclusively to Target, the Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Set is here and is something gamers have not seen before. Step into the world of gaming nostalgia with this detailed, 3:4 scale model of the iconic Xbox 360 console that comes in at 1,342 pieces. Every inch of this masterpiece is packed with detail and then some with features that will have Xbox fans' jaws dropping. This set goes above and beyond as both the console and controller feature working lights, and there is an included removable realistic hard drive. Every console needs a game, too, so Mattel has even included a copy of a HALO 3 game disc that has its very own case. This set is insane, and it will be an absolute must-have collectible MEGA BLOKS set for gamers. The Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector MEGA Building Set can be found right here at Target for $149.99, and remember, pre-orders usually hit stores a lot earlier than pre-orders even ship (October 8, 2023, release). Good luck!

Build the New Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Set

"Inspired by the most influential gaming console of its time, this collector-building set celebrates the legacy of the Xbox 360. Jump back in with a fully buildable, light-up console and controller. The console opens to reveal a disc drive (and other Easter eggs); place the Halo 3-themed disc inside to activate the motherboard. Adult builders take note: completing this set unlocks the ultimate achievement."

Highlights

Buildable Xbox 360 replica model (3:4 scale), authentically designed with accurate detail

Includes console and controller with working lights, plus hard drive, game disc and case

Features a removeable hard drive and side shell panels to reveal an interactive interior

Bricks and pieces combine with all MEGA building sets and are compatible with other name brands

Ideal for ages 18+, this set is for builders who crave a rewarding challenging building experience

