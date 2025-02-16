Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Reveals Masters of the Universe: Origins Invisible Skeletor

A new Masters of the Universe: Origins figure is up for pre-order from Mattel with Invisible Skeletor (Cartoon Collection)

Article Summary Mattel unveils Invisible Skeletor figure from Masters of the Universe: Origins Cartoon Collection.

Inspired by the Filmation episode Disappearing Act, with translucent design and swappable accessories.

Includes invisible helmet, Havok Staff, and Orko’s cloak for a revealing play experience.

Pre-order now for $19.99; set for a May 2025 release, delighting fans young and old.

Mattel is back with a new Masters of the Universe: Origins figure as they contour to expand their Cartoon Collection. Invisible Skeletor from the Filmation episode Disappearing Act now comes to life with a new figure. In this episode, Skeletor temporarily gains the ability to turn invisible by creating his own invisibility helmet. As Skeletor goes on to sneak into Castle Grayskull, using his invisibility to manipulate objects and evade attacks, he steals Prince Adam's sword and Orko's magic staff. Prince Adam eventually gets his sword back, allowing him to become He-Man once again, but Skeletor's invisibility act might be too much.

Thankfully, Orko is here to help as he exposes Skeletor with his robe, leading to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe getting a final blow on this invisible foe. Now, this invisible Skeletor is coming to the Cartoon Collection from Mattel, which features a translucent sculpture. The figure will come with two swappable faces, the invisible helmet, his Havok Staff, and Orko's cloak to reveal his location. Relive iconic moments from the Masters of the Universe Filmation with releases like this that are priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are already live, and Invisible Skeletor is set for a May 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Invisible Skeletor (Cartoon)

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more!"

"The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

