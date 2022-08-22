Mattel Unveils Exclusive Jurassic Park 1993 Ford Explorer Matchbox

Mattel Creations has a new limited-edition collectible dropping August 23, 2022, for Jurassic Park fans. Releasing as part of their Matchbox line, the iconic dinosaur film is being honored with a 1:64 scale replica of the 1993 Ford Explorer. This vehicle was part of the gust transport at Jurassic Park, and it features a slick lime green color with yellow and red elements. These vehicles and the guests all met the T-Rex, and we all know how that ended. Matchbox collectors will notice dated chrome elements on this beauty and its gorgeous packaging showing the T-Rex paddock backdrop. Jurassic Park fans will be able to pick up this bad boy for $25 tomorrow (8/23) right here at 12 PM EST.

"When Jurassic Park stomped into theaters, it chewed its way to the highest grossing film of 1993, setting the all-time record that year. It also spawned a franchise including the blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion. Our Matchbox 1993 Ford Explorer honors the safari ride of the park which played a pivotal role in the original movie. (Not to mention it was rolled and pivoted by a T. rex.)"

"Our design team passionately brought the Jurassic Park 1993 Ford Explorer back from extinction with this fiercely faithful replica. From the striking Jurassic Park logo on the hood and sides to the 6-spoke wheels with yellow VUM hubs, we spared no detail. It's caged in an acrylic case with terrain-molded base and T. rex paddock-themed background. You'll be dying to get your claws on one. "

Release Date: 8/23/22

Body Color: Green, yellow, and dark red

Deco: Jurassic Park logo on hood and sides; "04" on sides; Ford and Explorer logos on rear

Body Type: ZAMAC

Wheels: 6-spoke wheels with yellow VUM hubs

Base: Black ABS

Window Color: Light smoke-tinted

Interior Color: Light brown

Scale: 1:64

Packaging:

Packaged in an oversized acrylic case with terrain-molded base and environment-themed panorama background in a window box with a sturdy outer box