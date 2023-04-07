Mattel Unveils First-Ever Masters of the Universe He-Skeletor Figure It is time to enter the multiverses of Eternia as Mattel debuts a brand new and first ever Masters of the Universe: Origins figure

Eternia is in trouble and a new hero will rise up to save the day and Skeletor has answered that call. Coming to life from the 2020 Masters of the Universe comic, Masters of the Multiverse, Mattel Creation has debuted their latest Origins figure. He-Skeletor comes from a world were He-Man was the bad guy, and Keldor never becomes the villain we know as Skeletor. However, this destiny leads him right into the call of the Power Sword, and He-Skeletor is born. This alternate blue He-Man is ready to bless your collection, and this will be the first-ever release of this Masters of the Universe character. He will come with a power sword, axe, and shield and features a mini comic that shows his origins. This is one Masters of the Universe: Origins figure that fans won't want to miss. He is set for an April 11, 2023 release right here through Mattel Creations, and He-Skeletor is priced at $18.

Mattel Enters the Eternia Multiverse with He-Skeletor

"Straight from the 2020 comic, Masters of the Multiverse, comes He-Skeletor. Our Origins figure is recruited to save every Grayskull on every Eternia in every universe. On Anti-Eternia, Prince Keldor never became Skeletor. But destiny calls him to claim the Power Sword, turn into He-Skeletor, and save the multiverse. Our designers brought He-Skeletor to the Origins collection to celebrate the comic book and bring balance to your collection."

"The 2020 Masters of the Multiverse comic introduced the concept of multiple different Eternias. On Anti-Eternia, He-Man is evil, and Prince Keldor never becomes Skeletor. Keldor is recruited by different multi-versions of He-Man to claim the Power of Grayskull, become He-Skeletor, and save every Eternia in the Multiverse. This exclusive figure brings him to life in true MOTU Origins style."

Masters of the Universe™ Origins He-Skeletor™ Action Figure

First-ever figure of this character

Comes with his power sword, axe, and a shield

16+ points of articulation in 5.5 inches scale

Includes mini comic that shows his origins

Comes in premium MOTU Origins packaging

