McFarlane Announces New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Movie Maniacs 4-Pack

The wild mind of Tim Burton comes to life once again with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and McFarlane Toys brings it to life with Movie Maniacs

The four-pack includes Beetlejuice, Astrid, Bob, Sandworm, and Baby Beetlejuice figures.

Original cast members return for 2024's Beetlejuice sequel, joined by Jenna Ortega.

Pre-order the collector's set for $74.99 with a February 2025 release date.

McFarlane Toys is bringing back the ghost with the most as they unveil their latest Movie Maniacs figures. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, is the 2024 sequel to the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice. The film reunites original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, alongside newcomers Jenna Ortega, to continue the legacy of the franchise. Set over three decades after the original, the story continues to follow Lydia Deetz, who is now a mother and successful TV host. However, she continues to seemingly be haunted by the mischievous Beetlejuice, and a new adventure must begin.

McFarlane is now debuting a new Movie Maniacs 4-Pack, which includes Astrid, Beetlejuice, Bob, the infamous Sandworm, and the new Baby Beetlejuice on glorious display. The collector's set will also feature a collectible card and some mystery bonus items, which could be pins, patches, stickers, or even a poster. Pre-orders for this Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Movie Maniacs set are already live on McFarlane Tosy Store for $74.99 with a February 2025 release.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Movie Maniacs 4-Pack from McFarlane Toys

"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale posed figure based on the theatrical film BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE (2024).

Accessories include printed backdrop, environmental base, and a secret bonus item.

