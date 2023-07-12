Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, sdcc, the dark knight rises

McFarlane Announces SDCC Booth Exclusive The Dark Knight Rises Bane

McFarlane Toys has even more DC Comics San Diego Comic Con exclusives arriving this year that will be booth exclusives

McFarlane Toys is bringing some real heat to San Diego Comic Con 2023 this year with their DC Multiverse line. On top of con exclusives heading our way, some of these new reveals will only be offered right at SDCC, only to be obtained at DC Booth #4645. One of these reveals is The Dark Knight Rises Bane, which was once a Build-A-Figure and is now a solo release. Bane will feature a new fabric coat, just like in the film, as he prepares to bring Gotham to its knees at the football stadium. No accessories are included with him, but that fabric trench coat is a worthy SDCC exclusive on its own. No price has been revealed, but his product page is live with McFarlane Toys right here. If that is not enough, then be on the lookout for more DC Booth exclusives from McFarlane with two versions of Joker from The Dark Knight.

Bring Gotham To Its Knees with McFarlane Toys

"Born and raised in the hellish prison known only as "THE PIT", BANE was the sworn protector of TALIA AL GHUL, daughter of LEAGUE OF SHADOWS master RA'S AL GHUL. Determined to finish her father's mission to raze GOTHAM CITY, TALIA and BANE also seek revenge against the man responsible for RA'S AL GHUL'S death – BATMAN."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BANE™ is based on his look in the theatrical film THE DARK KNIGHT RISES™

BANE™ comes with a soft goods coat and a base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!