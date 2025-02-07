Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Brings Back Rare Batman: Animated Series Clayface Figure

McFarlane is bringing back a pretty rare DC Collectibles figure as Clayface is making a comeback from Batman: Animated Series

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives Clayface figure from Batman: Animated Series.

Clayface, once $200, returns as DC Direct release for $39.99.

Includes swappable arms, head, display base, and art card.

Gold Label exclusive available for pre-order at Best Buy now.

Clayface is one of Batman's most tragic foes who really stood out in Batman: The Animated Series. This version combined elements of previous Clayfaces from DC Comics, with this version focusing on Matt Hagen, a once-famous actor whose career fell apart. He would go on to find a way to restore his looks but would become addicted to an experimental facial cream provided by a corrupt businessman. As a side effect of using this drug, Hagan would become transformed into the shape-shifting monster known as Clayface. This popular villain is making a comeback, including from McFarlane Toys, who is bringing back his popular Batman: The Animated Series figure.

DC Collectibles captured this iconic version of Clayface in an incredible action figure all the way back in 2016. At one point, this figure cost collectors over $200 on third-party sites, but he is back for the new DC Direct release at retail. Clayface comes with interchangeable hands, including a giant hammer, a hook, and a spiked ball, showcasing his muddy shapeshifting powers. Standing 7" tall, this villain will also feature a swappable head sculpt, showing off a more aggressive expression along with a display base and collectible card. The DC Direct Deluxe Animated Clayface is releasing as a Gold Label exclusive with Best Buy for $39.99, and pre-orders are live with a March 2025 release.

Batman: The Animated Series Clayface Gold Label Deluxe

"Matt Hagen was a versatile actor, whose face was terribly damaged in an accident. He continued acting, masking the wound with an experimental cosmetic cream called Renuyu. Better known now as Clayface from the hit TV show, Batman: The Animated Series."

Inspired Design – Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on Batman: The Animated Series.

Accessories Included – Deluxe set includes 3 swappable arm accessories and an extra head portrait.

Put Your Statue on Display – Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect Them All – Collect all McFarlane Toys Batman: The Animated Series figures.

Figure Height – Clayface stands approximately 7" tall.

Recommended Age – Suitable for ages 12 and up.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!