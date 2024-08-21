Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Exclusive DC Comics Court of Owls Figure 3-Pack

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they unveil their latest Gold Label DC Comics figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils an Amazon Exclusive Gold Label 3-Pack featuring Nightwing, Talon, and an Owl.

The Court of Owls is part of DC Comics' Batman series, controlling Gotham City from the shadows.

Nightwing dons his red outfit, Talon gets new deco and weapons, and Owl makes its DC Multiverse debut.

Set includes accessories, art cards, and a deluxe card, with an October 2024 release for $59.99.

The Court of Owls is a secretive and powerful organization that was introduced in DC Comics' Batman series during the New 52 era. First appearing in Batman #3 (2011), the Court is a secret society that has been controlling Gotham City from the shadows for centuries. It consists of Gotham's elite, as they manipulate the city's politics, economy, and crime while all maintaining power through fear and violence. The Court even has its own warriors called Talons, who are reanimated from childhood to serve the Court. The Court of Owls has now returned to McFarlane Toys with a new Amazon Exclusive Gold Label 3-Pack featuring a Nightwing, Talon, and an Owl. Nightwing is featured in his red outfit, Talon gets a new deco and weapons, and the Owl is a first for the DC Multiverse line. This is a nice multipack, and it is fun to see the Owl get added to this set. it is a start to building your own secret society inside your DC Comics collection. Relive one of the greatest modern additions to the Batman mythos for $59.99, exclusive to Amazon and with an October 2024 release.

DC Comics: Court of Owls – Nightwing vs Talon & Owl Gold Label

"Nightwing faces another villain claiming to be the Talon at City Hall as the Court of Owls' plans go into action—but will he be able to figure out what's going on before it's too late? A clandestine organization active since the birth of Gotham City, the Court of Owls is a powerful, well-connected cabal of Gotham society's elite."

"However, to bend an entire city to its will, the Court deployed a succession of lethal enforcers: A near-invisible assassin haunting the night, before vanishing without a trace. The "Talon" served the Court after undergoing a series of demanding challenges, including physical and mental conditioning ensuring loyalty to their cause above all else."

Nightwing, Talon, and Owl are based on their appearance in Batman: The Court of Owls

Accessories include owl, 2 escrima sticks, 2 swords, 2 knives and 3 bases

Also includes 3 collectible art cards plus a deluxe art card

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!