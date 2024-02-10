Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Gold Label Green Lantern: Kilowog & Rayner 2-Pack

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest Gold Label exclusive with two Green Lanterns

Prepare to shine a light on the darkest corners of the universe with the latest McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse Gold Label Exclusive. Build up your Corps collection with Green Lantern's Kyle Rayner and Kilowag for Amazon's exclusive 2-Pack set. This dynamic duo is destined to defend the cosmos against the forces of evil and is packed with some impressive detail. This set does mark the return of Kyle Rayner in the DC Multiverse with a Lantern accessory, sword, and Willpower Armor. As for Kilowag, this gruff yet lovable drill sergeant of the Corps, will tower beside any lantern and also comes with his own Lantern and a Hammer.

This exclusive 2-Pack set offers DC Comics collectors and fans the opportunity to expand their Corps with two iconic Green Lanterns in one swoop. This means that fans need to collect Jon Stewart, Hal Jordan, and Sinestro to finish their ranks of the galaxy's greatest defenders. Available exclusively on Amazon, the Green Lantern's Kyle Rayner and Kilowag Gold Label 2-Pack is priced at $69.99. Brightest day and blackest night will join your collection in late March 2024, and pre-orders are already live right now Amazon.

DC Multiverse Kilowog & Green Lantern Gold Label

"KILOWOG: A brilliant geneticist on his home world Bolovax Vik, KILOWOG™ was proud to serve as GREEN LANTERN™ of Sector 674. Following the destruction of his planet during the events of CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS™, KILOWOG found purpose training new GREEN LANTERN recruits, teaching essential tools to survive the most dangerous job in the universe."

"GREEN LANTERN™ (KYLE RAYNER): During one of the Green Lantern Corps' darkest hours, young artist Kyle Rayner was chosen to be the universe's lone Green Lantern by a Guardian of the Universe named Ganthet. The torchbearer for all the Green Lantern Corps would become in the future, Kyle Rayner went on to master all seven colors of the emotional spectrum, the only Lantern to ever truly accomplish such a feat."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

KYLE RAYNER and KILOWOG are based on their looks in DC COMICS and come with figure stands, 2 power batteries, hammer, chest armor and 2 swords

Includes 2 collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

