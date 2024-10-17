Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New DC Comics Jonah Hex with The General 2-Pack

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as brand new set of figures are on the way including the return of Jonah Hex

Not long ago, McFarlane Tys unveiled their new McFarlane Toys Store exclusive, Jonah Hex, with The General Gold Label figure. This beauty turned back the clock, bringing the Wild West to your DC Comics collection once again. Jonah Hex is a DC Comics antihero who was introduced in All-Star Western #10 in 1972. Set in the post-Civil War landscape of the American West, Hex is a disfigured bounty hunter. His popularity led to his own title, in DC Comics with Weird Western Tales, later retitled Jonah Hex, which ran throughout the 70s and 80s. His previous Gold Label exclusive figure set from McFarlane Toys sold out, but you can not keep Jonah Hex down as a Platinum Edition version is arriving for the Walmart Collector Con. This new version features a new color deco for both General and Hex, but both are loaded with details with fabric coats, an assortment of weapons, and a General. This Platinum Edition DC Multiverse Hex 2-Pack will be a Walmart Exclusive for $69.99, and pre-orders are set to arrive tomorrow (10/18) at 10 AM right online.

DC Comics – Jonah Hex with The General (Platinum Edition)

"Jonah Hex's life was blighted by misfortune. As a bounty hunter, Hex was hired by Amadeus Arkham to catch serial killer the Gotham Butcher. This uncovered two secret societies: The Court of Owls and devotees of the Crime Bible. Exploiting the rivalry between the groups, Hex and Arkham defeated the Crime Bible acolytes, forging a friendship with Alan Wayne, who funded the first Arkham Asylum."

DC MCFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION 2PK – JONAH HEX WITH THE GENERAL (GOLD LABEL)

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure 2-pack based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

