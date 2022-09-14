McFarlane Debuts New DC Comics Page Punchers for Joker and Batman

As weird as it is, McFarlane Toys is really dominating the toy world with its massive set of collectibles. In the past couple of weeks, we have seen nearly 15 new DC Multiverse figures, and all are expected to release in October and November. This is very impressive for any company to do, and most of Hasbro's figures are set for 2023 still. I am obsessed with these figures, and they are easily some of the best DC Comics collectibles on the market. One of McFarlane's newest lines is the Page Punchers series in both 3" and 7" format. The 3" versions are pretty sweet, giving DC Comics fans reprints of iconic storylines and a 3" mini-figure. I would have loved these as a kid, and I have to admire them.

One wave has already released which feature Batman (Hush), Superman, Flash, and Black Adam. Well, it looks like more of these Page Punchers are on the way, with Batman and Joker kicking off the line. Thomas Wayne Batman from the Flashpoint story is here, along with a New 52 version of the Clown Prince of Crime. It looks like McFarlane could be releasing the whole arc of Flashpoint, and I wouldn't complain if they did. The DC Comics 3" Page Punchers are priced at $11.99 each, set for an October release, and pre-orders are live here.

"In an attempt to alter the course of history, The Flash traveled back in time to save his mother's life. This, however, resulted in the crisis-level event known as Flashpoint, rippling across time and changing the world as we knew it for the worse. In this alternate timeline, Thomas Wayne and Martha Wayne survived their deadly encounter in Crime Alley years ago, but their young son Bruce was killed instead. Driven by the death of his son, Thomas became Batman—though, this Dark Knight is far deadlier and more ruthless than the vigilante hero his son would have become."

"Once a small-time crook, The Joker fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red—like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman and Gotham City!"

Packed with a pocket sized hero or villain at a 3" scale based on the DC Multiverse

5 points of articulation to Punch and Kick

Comes packaged in an a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figure is based on

