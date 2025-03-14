Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New Fallout Vault Boy (Glow In The Dark Edition)

McFarlane Toys is releasing a nice set of collectibles from across their brands including Movie Maniacs like a new Fallout release

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a Glow in the Dark Vault Boy figure from the iconic Fallout game series.

The 5” statue captures Vault Boy's signature thumbs-up pose, ideal for collectors and fans.

Limited to 5,800 pieces, it includes a themed base, art card, backdrop, and bonus item.

This exclusive collectible retails for $19.99 and is available at Walmart.

Vault Boy, the cheerful yet eerie mascot of the Fallout series, is an iconic symbol of the franchise's retro-futuristic aesthetic. First introduced in Fallout (1997), Vault Boy represents Vault-Tec, the pre-apocalyptic corporation that helps build underground vaults to shelter citizens from nuclear devastation. However, many did not know that these vaults would be used for a variety of wild experiments. Vault Boy features cartoonish, 1950s-style illustrations, and he appears throughout the game, usually in darkly humorous situations. The cuteness of Vault Boy hides their sinister intentions, but he does help you as one of the surviving Vault Dwellers who is now ready to navigate this new apocalyptic world. Despite his upbeat expression, Vault Boy captures the ironic and satirical tone of Fallout, where corporate greed and corruption in the government end up leading to the destruction of the world.

The new Amazon Prime live-action Fallout series has revived this popular game, and McFarlane Toys has already crafted some fun collectibles for the show. However, a new Vast Boat Movie Maniacs statue has arrived, capturing the radiation of the Wasteland. This new hand-painted Glow in the Dark Edition statue stands 5" tall and is depicted giving his signature thumbs-up pose. The entire figure and packaging feature this radioactive design, with Vault Boy coming with a Fallout teemed base, removable backdrop, art card, and a bonus item. This Glow in the Dark Fallout Vault Boy is limited to 5,800 pieces and can be purchased right now for $19.99. It is only available at Walmart.

Fallout Vault Boy Glow In The Dark Edition Gold Label Posed Figure

"Vault-Tec Corporation Mascot featuring GLOW IN THE DARK paint!"

Vault Boy featured in a Glow In the Dark paint

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 5" posed figure

Accessories include an environmental base, collectible art card and backdrop

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!