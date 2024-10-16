Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New Firefly (The New Batman Adventures) Figure

Step into the world of The New Batman Adventures with McFarlane Toys with a new set of DC Direct animated action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a new Firefly figure from The New Batman Adventures series.

Firefly sports a flamethrower and comes with swappable hands and a dynamic display base.

Includes a reproduction art cel from the show, ideal for collectors and Batman fans.

Pre-orders are open at $24.99, with Batman arriving in October for a perfect duo.

A new set of DC Direct and McFarlane Toys figures are on the way as the adventures of Batman are continuing once again. This new set of figures brings new heroes and villains to life from the hit 1997 animated series Firefly. In The New Batman Adventures, Firefly made his animated debut in the episode "Torch Song." Unlike his DC Comics first appearance in Detective Comics #184 back in 1952, this version of the fiery villain has a more obsessive and vengeful personality. In the show, Garfield Lynns is a jilted lover who turns to crime and, more specifically, arson after being rejected by a famous singer.

Wearing a fireproof suit, Firefly truly brings the heat with his very own flamethrower, and now McFarlane Toys captures all the detail for a new 6" release. This figure brings that animated Bruce Timm style of the villain to life with a flamethrower, swappable hands, and a dynamic base. These figures also come with a reproduction art cel from The New Batman Adventures, giving collectors a piece of the show. Also seen in the Torch Song, Batman must find ways to counter Lynns' fire-based attacks, including a brand new fireproof Batsuit. McFarlane will also be releasing a companion Batman figure as well, which will be a great figure to pair with Firefly. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99, with this new wave set, including the Anti-Fire Bats, to arrive later in October.

Firefly (The New Batman Adventures)

"Firefly from THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES comes with character-specific accessories."

FIREFLY is based on the television show THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES.

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure.

Designed with articulation for posing and play.

Accessories include figure base, 6 extra hands, reproduction animation cel & art frame.

Collect all of McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES figures with Creeper, and Anti-Fire Batman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!