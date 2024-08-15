Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

McFarlane Debuts New The Walking Dead 5" Line with Rick Grimes

Return to the apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead with the help of McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new assortment of 5” figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts new 5” figures from The Walking Dead, starting with Rick Grimes.

Rick Grimes figure features outfit from the Terminus attack and comes with machete, revolver, and assault rifle.

The figures are priced at $19.99 and set to arrive in September; pre-orders are now live.

Rick Grimes figure boasts up to 20 points of articulation and includes The Walking Dead bookmarks.

Rick Grimes, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, is the heart and soul of AMC's The Walking Dead. Once a former sheriff's deputy, Rick awakes from a coma only to find that the world has been overrun by the dead. Rick finds himself in a new world, and it will take more than the law to navigate through the immorality that this new journey proposes. It was not long ago that Rick Grimes found himself back on screen with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived, showcasing his journey since his supposed death back in Season 5.

It now looks like these survivors are back once again, as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new line of action figures inspired by the hit TV show. They have tackled this one before, but now they are back and coming in at a new 5" scale. Featuring some new packaging, Rick Grimes is depicted in his outfit from the attack on Terminus and comes equipped with a machete, revolver, and assault rifle. These figures are priced at $19.99, they are set to arrive in September, and pre-orders are already live.

Rick Grimes Lives with New The Walking Dead Toy Line

"A former Sheriff Deputy, Rick Grimes has always been a leader amongst the group of Atlanta survivors. Initially after resisting his destined role, Rick has finally accepted his place of leadership. Rick is ready to do whatever it takes to keep his family and friends alive in this less than moral world. This version of Rick depicts him after the attack on Terminus."

Product Features:

Deputy Rick Grimes as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead™ after the attack on Terminus

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play

Accesories include assault rifle, pistol, machete and The Walking Dead bookmarks

Collect all McFarlane Toys AMC'S The Walking Dead figures

