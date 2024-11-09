Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Red Hood Batman: The Adventures Continue Figure

Return to the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new set of 7" Page Punchers figures with comics

McFarlane Toys unveils new Red Hood figure from Batman: The Adventures Continue series, priced at $24.99.

Red Hood figure comes with accessories: unmasked head, satchel, Batarang, rocket launcher, and gun.

Figures recreate Timm-inspired Gotham style, with articulation and 12 moving parts for dynamic poses.

Red Hood figure includes comic book, offering fans a glimpse of Gotham's unfolding secrets and stories.

A new set of DC Comics Page Punchers figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys, including a return to Batman: The Adventures Continue. Red Hood is back and is ready to bring some chaos back to Gotham City from the Bruce Timm-inspired world. Before he was the Red Hood, he was Jason Todd, and he was the second character to don Robin's mantle. He arrived at DC Comics back in 1983 to replace Dick Grayson after he took on his own story. However, Jason's character was re-imagined as a troubled, rebellious street kid with a harsh edge, contrasting with Batman's disciplined approach. He would go on to "die" in the story, A Death in the Family, but would return years later, in Batman: Under the Hood, ignoring Batman's no-kill rule. McFarlane Toys now continues the animated series in comic book form and with a new Red Hood figure with the unmasked head sculpt, satchel, Batarang, rocket launcher, and a gun. Red Hood is nicely animated in that glorious style and is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live with a December 2024 release.

Red Hood – Batman: The Adventures Continue (Page Punchers)

"Gotham City is changing. After Mayor Hill is killed by a mysterious assailant, Batman finds himself tracking down an ancient order that's long been buried under the streets of Gotham: the Court of Owls. An old face returns to the city, looking to take back power after Mayor Hill's death!"

Product Features:

Red Hood is based on his look from Batman: The Adventures Continue comics

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure, designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include batarang, 6 extra hands, extra head portrait, satchel, 2 weapons and character art card

Also includes English-only reprint comic book

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

