McFarlane Enters the World of Kingdom Come with New Batman Figure McFarlane Toys dives in to the DC Multiverse once again as the world of Kingdom Come comes to life with a Batman

New DC Multiverse figures have arrived as recent teased figures are getting full reveals and pre-orders. One of them is the return of the famous DC Comics story Kingdom Come featuring the universe of Earth-22. While most of the heroes of the Earth stepped away from mankind, Batman continued his fight and even joined Lex Luthor. McFarlane Toys faithfully brings Kingdom Come Batman to life as their newest DC Multiverse release. While articulation is up in the air, a lot of detail is put into this figure which is fantastic. A new Batman mold is used here and his mechanic batwings are included making this figure truly stand out in any Batcave. Pre-orders are live right here for $19.99, and most online retailers, with Kingdom Come Batman set to ship in March 2023.

Kingdom Come Batman Comes to Life with McFarlane Toys

"On Earth-22, over the last decade, many of the Super Heroes we know and love have sequestered themselves to their own areas of isolation, plunging the world into a chaotic power struggle amongst metahumans. Bruce Wayne, however, continues to operate in his Batcave, creating a militia of robots to monitor and maintain order in Gotham City. To suppress the forces Superman and the Super Heroes are amassing upon their return, he joins forces with Lex Luthor to create an army of their own. But Bruce always knows his allies and enemies' true intentions, and when Luthor turns Billy Batson into a weapon, Bruce is there with his forces to aid in the fight."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Armored Batman is featured in his look from Kingdom Come

Batman comes with articulated wings and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

