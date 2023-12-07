Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Illuminates with New DC Super Power Green Lantern Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with even more heroic additions for their retro DC Super Powers line with the arrival of Hal Jordan Green Lantern

Calling all Green Lantern Corps! A new figure has arrived from McFarlane Toys as things get cosmic for the DC Super Powers line. Get ready to add a radiant touch to your collection as the latest addition to the Super Power line is here with Hal Jordan as Green Lantern! The fearless Hal Jordan, the Emerald Knight, in all his cosmic glory, has arrived and in a retro format featuring his signature green space suit and Green Power Lantern. This marks the second Lantern to arrive in the line, with Jon Stewart arriving in Wave One of the DC Super Powers line. The figure features the classic 7 points of articulation designs from the 80s with updated sculpts. Each figure is packed in blister packaging and features some impressive DC Comics artwork. Build your DC Super Power Green Lantern Corps collection today with Hal Jordan, who is arriving in January 2024 for $9.99.

Green Lantern: Hal Jordan (DC Super Powers)

"Hal Jordan's life was changed twice by crashing aircraft. The first time was when he witnessed the death of his father, pilot Martin Jordan. The second was when, as an adult and trained pilot himself, he was summoned to the crashed wreckage of a spaceship belonging to Abin Sur. Abin explained that he was a member of the Green Lantern Corps, an organization of beings from across the cosmos, armed with power rings fueled by the green energy of all the willpower in the universe. Upon his death, Abin entrusted his ring and duties as the Green Lantern of Earth's space sector to Hal Jordan."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

GREEN LANTERN (HAL JORDAN) comes with a lantern.

HAL JORDAN is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!