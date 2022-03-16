McFarlane Reveals Batman Beyond: Future's End 5-Pack Exclusive

McFarlane Toys has announced that their Target Exclusive Batman Beyond Futures End figures are making a return. Unlike the previous releases that were $24.99 each, it looks like the whole sets is getting bundled together in one box set. This follows the pattern of previous Build-A-Figure waves with Batman: The Last Knight on Earth and The Suicide Squad. The set will include figures, accessories, and cards in the previous set, and will also include an already built Batman Beyond BAF with his own card.

I have yet to own this set of DC Multiverse figures, so this is a nice set for fans who missed out, but it is a slap in the fan for other collectors who own it. The set will also be priced at $79.99, which is an excellent price for this pack. Pre-orders are live on Target right now and here, but no release date at the moment. It is packed like this that can get plenty of collectors mad, as I wish we knew which sets would get these 5-pack sets as I would prefer to own these than the individual figures.

"This deluxe collector's pack contains all 5 Batman Beyond Build-A figures; Batman Beyond, Batwoman Beyond, Blight, Shriek, and Batman: Futures End. Complete with their art cards and accessories, in a massive foil window box packaging that folds open to display all the figures. PLUS the first collectible art card for Batman: Futures End."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Exclusive collectible art cards for each character including Batman: Futures End

Figures are based on the Batman Beyond comic

Batman Beyond comes with 2 Batarangs, alternate hands and a base

Batwoman includes alternate hands, 2 Batarangs and a base

Blight includes alternate hands and a base

Shriek comes with one sound wave and a base