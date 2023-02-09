McFarlane Reveals New DC Comics Robin (Dick Grayson) Figure A new DC Multiverse Gold Label figure has been unveiled form McFarlane Toys has a Robin from the past is back and ready for some action

Your Batman collection is getting brand new addition as McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse figure. The Boy Wonder is back as a new Gold Label figure has been revealed as a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive. This figure is masterly crafted, as the original Robin comes to life featuring The Boy Wonder in some retro glory. DC Comics fans will finally be getting an accurately sized Robin figure for their collection as well. The figure travels collectors back in time as Dick Grayson becomes Batman's first protege to change Gotham. This new Robin body sculpt seems to be modeled after McFarlane's Dark Knight Returns Carrie Kelley Multiverse figure. DC Comics fans have been waiting, or a figure like this and hopefully more, smaller Robins will also get an updated release. Batman and Nightwing fans will be able to find Robin right here for $22.99. He is set for an April 2023 release and will be only available through the McFarlane Toys Store.

Dick Grayson Returns as The Boy Wonder with McFarlane Toys

"Robin Dick Grayson (DC Rebirth) Gold Label – Acrobat Dick Grayson was the youngest member of his parents' death-defying circus act. But after their cold-blooded murder, Dick vowed revenge. Seeing a genuine piece of himself in the boy, Batman· took him in and gave him a better outlet for his anger. Becoming Batman's protege, Robin is an expert fighter and astounding acrobat-with the toughest example in the world to live up to. But the Boy Wonder's true strength may lie in not being Batman-and providing a beacon of hope and family throughout the Dark Knight's grim crusade."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Robin Dick Grayson is featured in his classic DC Rebirth look

Robin includes three sets of alternate hands, batarang and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

