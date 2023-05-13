McFarlane Reveals Wave 2 Movie Maniacs with The Goonies and More McFarlane Toys is back witha new wave of Movie Maniacs statue as the celebration of WB100 continues with The Goonies and more

Movie Maniacs statues are back from McFarlane Toys as new and popular shows and movies are in the spotlight. This past wave was definitely been focused on the 100th anniversary of Warner Brothers. That trend continues with three new films entering the collection with The Goonies, The Hangover, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Sloth, Gandalf, and Alan are ready to come home with these simple yet elegant limited-edition statues. All three statues come in at 6" tall and come with an art card, display base with backdrops and a hidden surprise. The Hangover is limited to 13,000 pieces, Gandalf the Grey is 14,500 pieces, and Sloth from The Goonies comes in at 11,750. Movie Maniacs collectors can snag each one up for $24.99 with a July 2023 release which can be found here.

Bring Home Your Favorite Films with McFarlane Toys

"Sloth (Movie Maniacs) – Brothers uncover a treasure map, and with their friends, descend to a subterranean sea and an abandoned galleon in this fun-filled, fast-paced adventure."

"Gandalf the Grey (Movie Maniacs) – The future of civilization rests in the fate of the One Ring, which has been lost for centuries. Powerful forces are unrelenting in their search for it. But fate has placed it in the hands of a young Hobbit named Frodo Baggins, who inherits the Ring and steps into legend. A daunting task lies ahead for Frodo when he becomes the Ringbearer to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom where it was forged."

"Alan Garner (Movie Maniacs) – A bachelor party in Las Vegas spins out of control when the groom goes missing and his three buddies can't remember the debauchery from the night before."