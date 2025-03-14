Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kung fu panda, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Summons the Dragon Warrior with New Kung Fo Panda Statue

McFarlane Toys is releasing a nice set of collectibles from across their brands including Movie Maniacs with Kung Fu Panda

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a limited Kung Fu Panda statue for Walmart Collector Con.

Po statue from Movie Maniacs line stands 6" tall, capturing the DreamWorks film's essence.

Limited to 3,850 pieces, the statue includes a backdrop, collectible card, and a secret item.

Available for pre-order at Walmart for $24.99; the Dragon Warrior arrives in April 2025.

McFarlane Toys is making its presence known for the Walmart Collector Con with some fun new releases. One of which was a nice selection of limited edition statues from their Movie Maniacs line, including the arrival of the Dragon Warrior! Kung Fu Panda was released back in 2008 and was created by DreamWorks Animation. The story followed the journey of Po, a lovable panda who dreams of becoming something greater, more importantly a kung fu master. Voiced by Jack Black, Po is quite clumsy, and somehow, he has been chosen as the Dragon Warrior, a legendary title destined for a great fighter. Trained by Master Shifu, Po meets his idols and is now training alongside legendary kung fu masters with the Furious Five.

Even after meeting Tigress, Monkey, Mantis, Viper, and Crane, this Kung Fu Panda struggles to prove himself amongst his peers. But an old enemy has arrived to claim the Dragon Scrolls, and now it is up to Po to take on the fury and stop the villainous Tai Lung. McFarlane Toys now captures the fun of Kung Fu Panda with their latest limited edition Movie Maniacs statue standing 6" tall. Capturing the poster of the hit DreamWorks film, this statue is limited to only 3,850 pieces and features a backdrop, collectible card, and secret bonus item. The Dragon Warrior is set to arrive in April 2025, and pre-orders are already live at Walmart for $24.99.

Movie Maniacs – Po (Kung Fu Panda) 6" Posed Figure

"Prepare for awesomeness as Po, a noodle-slurping dreamer who must embrace his true self – fuzzy flaws and all – in order to become the Dragon Warrior!"

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale posed figure based on the hit theatrical blockbuster KUNG FU PANDA (2008)

Po's accessories include printed backdrop, environmental base, collectible art card

Also includes secret bonus item

