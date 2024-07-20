Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, spider-man

McFarlane Toys Brings Spider-Man to Life with New 1/10 Posed Statue

The world of Marvel Comics is coming to life from McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new assortment of comic inspired statues

Spider-Man first swung into action in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962.

The collectible is based on Todd McFarlane’s 1990 Spider-Man #6 artwork.

Priced at $29.99, the statue features a dynamic pose with scene backdrop.

McFarlane Toys is taking a step into the world of Marvel Comics as they unveil a whole new slew of collectible statues. Iconic heroes have been brought to life in glorious fashion for this line, including Iron Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, Captain America, and, of course, Spider-Man. Spider-Man, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, first appeared in Amazing Fantasy #15 all the way back in 1962. Peter Parker was a simple high school student who ended up getting bitten by a radioactive spider on a field trip. This bite gave him some extraordinary superhuman abilities, including wall-crawling, enhanced strength, and unique "spider-sense." Known for his relatable personal struggles and incredible sense of responsibility, Spider-Man quickly became a beloved hero by all.

Todd McFarlane, who redefined the character's look in the late 1980s and early 1990s, launched his own series, Spider-Man, in 1990. Issue #6, part of the "Torment" storyline, showcased McFarlane's signature style beautifully, with dynamic poses and detailed webbing. McFarlane Toys' now gives new life to this cover for their latest Marvel Comics statue hat, which captures the essence of McFarlane's artwork. From the shading to the in-air poses and everything in between, it is nice to see this era of comics come to life. This 1/10 statue is priced at $29.99, and it will come with a removable backdrop and collectible art card as well. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, including the McFarlaneToysStore, with an August 2024 release.

Spider-Man 1:10th Scale Posed Figure with Scene (Spider-Man #6)

"The Hobgoblin is losing his mind, and it's up to Spider-Man and Ghost Rider to stop his demonic rampage! Will the Webbed Wonder and the Spirit of Vengence defeat this vile villain?"

Product Features:

Inspired by Spider-Man Issue #6

1:10th Scale posed figure with environmental base and backdrop scene

Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

