McFarlane Toys Brings The Batman to Life Once Again with New Figure

McFarlane Toys surprised DC Comics fans during DC Fandome with the announcement of the first collectible for the upcoming film, The Batman. Following the announcement of the statue, McFarlane Toys followed it up with some of the film's first figures for his DC Multiverse toy line. The collectibles continue with a brand new Walmart Exclusive 12" Red and Black Batman designer styled statue. The statue will feature a gargoyle base and even a red and black colored Gotham City backdrop that will only enhance the display. Batman is highly detailed and showcases the same design as early film promo art pieces making this a very fun and unique collectible.

This statue is a very unique collectible, and besides the interesting red and black deco, it will really stand out in any Batcave. The DC Multiverse Batman Movie 12" Red/Black Action Figure Version 1 Walmart Exclusive will be priced at $39.99. It is expected to release before The Batman hits theaters with a February 2022 release, and pre-orders are live and located right here. Be sure to check out some of the other DC Multiverse figures also coming soon from McFarlane Toys, as well as the upcoming 7" The Batman wave with Catwoman, Riddler, and Batman.

"The Batman is two years into his role as Gotham's embodiment of vengeance – a nocturnal vigilante who strikes fear in the hearts of criminals. A reclusive scion of Gotham's richest family questioning his family's legacy, The World's Greatest Detective stalks the streets at night employing a lethal combination of mental mastery, physical strength and expert technology on his journey to becoming the city's symbol of hope."

Incredibly detailed 12" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Batman comes with a gargoyle base and stylized backdrop

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back