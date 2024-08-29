Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: call of duty, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Debuts Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Spawn Figure

Spawn is locked and loaded as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest set of Al Simmons from his time in Modern Warfare 2

Article Summary McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Spawn figure, bringing the iconic character to life.

Features 22 points of articulation, highly detailed design, and five weapons, perfect for collectors and fans.

Pre-orders are live for the 7” scale action figure, set to release in October 2024 for $29.99 at various retailers.

The figure comes with collectible art card and detailed biography of Al Simmons, tying into Spawn's comic origins.

Back in Halloween of 2023, Call of Duty players were able to summon Spawn as part of its Battle Pass. Releasing in for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and Modern Warfare 3, the Image Comics Hellspawn was released as a playable Operator. A variety of these skins made their debut, including one inspired by his classic comic book design. Releasing for The Haunting with Call of Duty's Season 6 Battle Pass, gamers are able to get two Spawn-inspired Operators as well as 6 Spawn-inspired skins for other Operators throughout the season.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing those Call of Duty designs to life and in action figure form with a brand new release. Featuring brand-new packaging, Al Simmon is ready to deliver some modern warfare with an impressive, highly detailed figure with 22 points of articulation. He is also fully loaded with five weapons as well as a collectible art card. This new Call of Duty-inspired figure is set to release in October 2024, and pre-orders are already live on a variety of retailers for $29.99.

Spawn Gets New Call of Duty Figure from McFarlane Toys

"Born in Detroit, Michigan, Al Simmons grew up to become a skilled assassin and military intelligence officer who was then betrayed by his former colleagues and murdered during a mission. Sent to Hell for his work as an assassin, he made a deal with the devil to return to Earth as none other than Spawn."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 5 weapons and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

