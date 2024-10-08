Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive DC Comics Commander Steel Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as new DC Comics deep cut figures are getting some exclusives

Article Summary Discover Target's exclusive Commander Steel figure from McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse Gold Label series.

Explore Henry Heywood III's legacy as Commander Steel, a Justice League Detroit icon with cybernetic powers.

Figure features ultra articulation, accessories, and a collectible art card for DC Comics enthusiasts.

Commander Steel adorned in a red, white, and blue metallic suit is available now for $22.99 at Target.

McFarlane Toys is back with some new deep cuts DC Comics Gold Label figures that are arriving exclusively at Target. One of which is the arrival of Commander Steel, Henry Heywood III to be exact, the grandson of the original Commander Steel. He stepped into the mantle of his family's name in Justice League of America Annual #2 back in 1984. Following the legacy of his grandfather, Henry is a hothead with cybernetic enhancements that grant him superhuman strength and as well as durability.

Steel helped provide the Justice League with a new headquarters, which would soon lead to the creation of DC Comics very own Justice League Detroit team, which was a big part of Commander Steel's story. Now, he is back and ready for some new missions with the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line with a sleek red, white, and blue suit with metallic elements and a few pairs of swappable hands. DC Comics Commander Steel Gold Label is priced at $22.99, he can be found exclusively in Target Stores, and he is already available for purchase online and in-store now.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Commander Steel Gold Label

"Henry Heywood III took over the legacy of his grandfather—the first Commander Steel—after the old man saved his grandson's ailing body with steel enhancements like his own. The metal gave Heywood superhuman strength, speed, and durability, and he joined the Justice League Detroit."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 4 extra hands and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

