McFarlane Toys Debuts New 12" Movie Maniacs Shrek Statues

Return to the swamp with McFarlane Toys as they are back with some new Movie Maniacs statues as Shrek lives on once again

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils stunning 12" Shrek and Dragon statues for fans.

Shrek figure is a Gold Label exclusive with a unique digital collectible.

Both statues capture iconic animated film details, priced at $49.99 each.

Pre-order now for October 2024 delivery through McFarlane Toys Store.

In this day and age, Shrek is a folk hero and has found a new home with the kids of this generation. Originally released in 2001 with the DreamWorks animated film Shrek, this ogre is just trying to live peacefully in his swamp. However, his home starts to get a wake-up call as Lord Farquaad exiles the magical creatures of the kingdom to his neck of the woods. After multiple sequels, holidays, specials, and shorts, Shrek is coming back once again for one more movie, and on top of that, so new statues are arriving as part of the McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs line. Shrek and Dragon are getting new 12" tall collectibles, with both posed figures getting a collectible card and window packaging. Our favorite ogre will be a Gold Label McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive and will also come with a Digital Collectible. Both of these releases are nicely done and capture the animated aspects of the film and are priced at $49.99. Pre-orders for both are already live right in the McFarlane Toys Store with an October 2024 release.

Shrek (Movie Maniacs: Shrek) 12" Posed Figure w/Digital Collectible

"McFARLANE TOYS is proud to present this incredibly detailed 12" scale posed figure based on the classic SHREK theatrical series!"

Incredibly detailed 12" scale posed figure based on SHREK.

Gold Label McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive

Comes with Digital Collectible card

Made of PVC plastic.

Includes large figure base and collectible art card.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL figures

Dragon (Movie Maniacs) 12" Posed Figure

"In order to save his home, Shrek and Donkey make a deal with Lord Farquaad to rescue a beautiful princess, locked in a castle guarded by a beautiful yet deadly dragon!"

Incredibly detailed 12" scale posed figure based on SHREK.

Made of PVC plastic.

Includes large sculpted figure base and collectible art card.

Collect all McFarlane Toys McFarlane's Dragons

