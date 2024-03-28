Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, rocky

McFarlane Toys Enters the Ring with New Rocky Balboa Maniacs Statue

McFarlane Toys steps into the ring as they debut a new set of limited edition Movie Maniacs Figures from the world of Rocky

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a limited edition Rocky Balboa Movie Maniacs statue.

The 6” Rocky figure includes swappable heads and boxing ring accessories.

Only 6,400 pieces available, with a special pairing with Apollo Creed statue.

Pre-order now on the McFarlane Toys Store for a June 2024 release, priced at $24.99.

In 1976, moviegoers were introduced to one of the best boxing films to hit the big screen with Rocky. Sylvester Stallone portrays Rocky Balboa and is a down-and-out boxer from Philadelphia. He works as a debt collector for a loan shark and spends a lot of his time training at a local gym as he dreams of a shot at greatness. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he is given the opportunity to fight the heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, in a publicity stunt. Even though the odds are stacked against him, Rocky Balboa is ready to seize the chance to prove himself and fulfill his lifelong dream.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled that Rocky is joining their limited edition Movie Maniacs statue series. Coming in at 6" tall, this statue will feature swappable heads with standard and beaten-up portraits. A printed boxing ring backdrop is also featured, along with a VS card holder and a mystery item. Limited to only 6,400 pieces, Rocky fans will be able to also pair this boxing legend with the Apollo Creed Movie Maniac Statue for the full effect. Pre-orders are currently live online, including the McFarlane Toys Store, for $24.99 with a June 2024 release.

Movie Maniacs Rocky Balboa (Rocky 1976) from McFarlane Toys

"Rocky is a small-time Philadelphia boxer going nowhere, until an unbelievable shot to fight the world heavyweight champion lights a fire inside him."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale figure based on the movie ROCKY (1976)

Accessories include an extra head, printed backdrop, environmental base, collectible art card and a secret bonus item

Also includes "VS." display piece to re-create your favorite ROCKY boxing contest or create your own ultimate dream match! It also can be used as an art card holder

ROCKY BALBOA as featured in the theatrical film ROCKY (1976)

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Figures

