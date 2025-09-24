Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Flashback – DC Multiverse Batman: Red Death

Get ready to return to the Dark Multiverse as we take a look back at the DC Comics Dark Nights figures from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Explore the origin of Batman: Red Death, a dark and twisted speedster from DC's Dark Nights: Metal event.

Red Death fuses Batman and Flash, granting Bruce Wayne Speed Force powers with haunting consequences.

Discover the various McFarlane Toys figures, including single, 2-pack, and Gold Label Reverse Red Death releases.

Learn how Batman's corrupted powers led to chaos, recruiting more evil Batmen for the Batman Who Laughs.

The horrors of the Dark Multiverse continue with our ongoing McFarlane Toys Flashback coverage. Batman: The Red Death arrived in DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal in 2017, which was a massive crossover event that explored twisted versions of Batman from the Dark Multiverse. This Bruce Wayne hailed from Earth -52, and became obsessed with speed and time after witnessing the death of his sidekicks and failing to save Gotham. Convinced that the Flash's Speed Force could change the past, Bruce confronts his world's Barry Allen, demanding the power for himself.

However, The Flash refuses and the two fight with the Dark Knight winning and strapping Barry to the front of the Batmobile. Batman speeds off to activate the Speed Force in a twisted act, and the two fuse together to create the Red Death. As Red Death, Batman gains the power to access the Speed Force but is now haunted by the conscience and voice of Barry Allen trapped inside his mind, similar to Firestorm. This act and power consumed Bruce, turning him violent, eliminating criminals, and corrupting the Speed Force, causing his Earth to unravel. This would draw the attention of the Batman Who Laughs, as he continues to recruit evil Batman variants to invade Earth-0.

McFarlane Toys did a great job bringing Red Death to life, and with a few versions arriving over the years. One was a single release, the second was a 2-Pack with Flash, and the last one was the "Reverse Red Death", which had a Gold Label version that showcased the Gold Suit. This suit arrives when Barry's mind takes back control of his body from the evil Bruce who stole it from him. All of these figures were nicely articulated and detailed, which is exactly what you want from a McFarlane Toys figure. Just like most of these figures that debuted back in 2020, this one is not available, but a bite-sized version with the Batman Who Laughs is offered. Fans can purchase the Dark Night: Metal Page Punchers right now, which comes with two 3" figures and a comic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!