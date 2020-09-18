McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set

McFarlane Toys has announced that the DC Comics Black Label book Batman: Last Knight on Earth is the next wave of DC Multiverse figures. This wave will be a Build-A-Figure set and will include 4 figures in total from the comic. Each figure brings the character designs that Scott Snyder wrote and Greg Capullo brought to life perfectly. Todd McFarlane himself showed off a preview video that gives fans a look at a couple of the accessories coming with each figure and fans can view that here. Batman: Last Knight on Earth takes us to a dystopian future with new designs for some iconic DC Comics characters and they are all shown here too. Batman in his Asylum outfit starts it all off and yes he will come with Joker's head in a lantern! Next, we have the villain Omega from the comic in all his suited glory. Wonder Woman returns for this Batman wave as well and will feature a secondary helmeted head and her new mohawk look. Finally, we have the apocalyptic version of Scarecrow that will be able to be carried by the Build-A-Figure of the set, Bane. Bane is supposed to be the biggest figure of all the DC Multiverse figures. All of these figures are set to release in February 2021 but pre-orders will go live in November. Check out the first glams below, are you looking forward to the Last Knight on Earth set?

"Our reveals keep coming! The newest Build-A (Last Knight on Earth) wave is coming to McFarlane Toys Feb 2021. Pre-orders will begin in November!" -McFarlane Toys

"Twenty years in the future, Bruce Wayne wakes up in Arkham Asylum. Young. Sane. And…he's never been Batman. So begins this sprawling tale of the Dark Knight as he embarks on a quest through a devastated DC landscape, featuring a massive cast of familiar faces from the DC Universe. As Batman tries to piece together the mystery of his past, he must unravel the cause of this terrible future and track down the unspeakable force that destroyed the world as he knew it…" – DC Comics

"From the powerhouse creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the team that reinvented Batman from the emotional depths of Batman: Court of Owls to the epic power of Dark Nights: Metal, DC presents what could be the last Batman story ever told! Collects Batman: Last Knight on Earth #1-3." – DC Comics