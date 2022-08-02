McFarlane Toys Officially Reveals the Return of DC Comics Super Powers

Finally! This is an announcement fans have been waiting for as McFarlane Toys officially announced the return of the DC Comics Super Powers line. Your collection is about to get a retro upgrade as the hit toy line from the 80s is back. These figures have already started to hit Walmart stores, and I already own a Superman and one of the recently revealed Super Powers Batwing vehicles. Batman and Darkseid have been very elusive, but it now looks like they will "officially" start to hit stores and in some sweet displays. The DC Comics Superpowers line will be a Walmart exclusive and consists of Superman, Batman, and Darkseid in card-backed packaging with soft good capes. Their art is right from the 80s, and the Batwing and Supermobile vehicles will release alongside them.

Many collectors are seeing a John Stewart DC Comics Super Powers figure also in the new displays, so be on the lookout for him. Links are online with Walmart right now, with them going in and out all day, so check throughout the day. They are priced at only $10 each, and links can be found here for Batman, here for Superman, and here for Darkseid. Check your local stores today and stay tuned for more DC Comics Super Powers reveals as they come.

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love

Classic 4" scale Super Powers Figures with 5 points of Articulation

Batman is featured in his look from Batman: Hush

Comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Superman is featured in his classic DC Rebirth look

"One name stands above all others when it comes to supreme villainy—Darkseid. Ruling over the hellish world of Apokolips, Darkseid doesn't merely mean to conquer a planet or subjugate his enemies—he seeks to rob the entire universe of its free will and replace it with his own. To this end, Darkseid employs the vast power of the Anti-Life Equation, a mysterious formula that would allow him to remove all free will from every sentient life-form in the known universe. In his quest for ultimate power, the immortal Darkseid has repeatedly come into conflict with Apokolips' sister world, the heavenly New Genesis, along with heroes like Superman and the Justice League."

Darkseid is featured in his New 52 look

