Hellboy's Lobster Johnson Joins Boss Fight Studios New Collection

Boss Fight Studio is stepping into the darkness as they unveil their latest franchise as new Hellboy collectibles are on the way

Article Summary Lobster Johnson from the Hellboy universe joins Boss Fight Studio’s 1:12 scale collectible figure line.

The new figure stands 6.5” tall, features 24 points of articulation, and is based on The Iron Prometheus storyline.

Accessories include alternate gas mask head, pistols, machine gun, and the Memnan Saa amulet for display.

Pre-orders are live for $59.99, with an expected Q2 2026 release—perfect for Hellboy and comic figure fans.

Lobster Johnson is a pulp-style vigilante hero from the early 20th century who comes from the Hellboy universe. He first appeared in Hellboy: Box Full of Evil #1 in September 1999, and is now coming to Boss Fight Studios. Operating during the 1930s, Lobster Johnson hunted gangsters, spies, and supernatural foes with a lethal efficiency that made him both feared and admired. In life, he was a mysterious crimefighter with a no-nonsense attitude, but after his death, his legend only grew. In the main Hellboy timeline, he returns as a ghostly figure, helping the B.P.R.D. when needed, especially in the fight against paranormal threats.

Johnson has been summoned once again with a brand new figure that brings the hero to life, standing at 6.5" tall, and having 24 points of articulation. Lobster Johnson is ready to help your Hellboy collection with a designs inspired by The Iron Prometheus storyline. He will come with a secondary gas mask head, two pistols, machine gun, and the Memnan Saa amulet. Pre-orders are already live for this new wave of Hellboy figures from Boss Fight Studio at $59.99 each and a Q2 2026 release date.

Lobster Johnson (The Iron Prometheus)

"Mike Mignola's Hellboy Universe comes to life in collectible figure form like never before! Inspired by the beloved comics that have been known the world over for 30 years! Beautifully stylized 1:12th scale sculpts, extensive articulation and story-specific accessories make every one of these figures a collectible masterpiece."

"In the New York of 1937, the Lobster must stop both German Agents and a dangerous cult from gaining possession of a powerful invention. Lobster Johnson from "The Iron Prometheus" story has 24 points of articulation and includes alternate gas mask head, two pistols, holster, machine gun, Memnan Saa amulet and alternate hands. Figure is approx. 6.5" tall."

