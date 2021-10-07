McFarlane Toys Reveals Batman Who Laughs and Robins 4-Pack Set

Today kicked off another Walmart Con event filled with new toy releases with action figures, Pops, and statues. No one really knew what was arriving for the event so at launch many fans were surprised with some big title collectibles. McFarlane Toys has revealed a very insane DC Multiverse 4-pack set with The Batman Who Laughs and three of his dedicated and deadly Robin Crows. All of these figures are simply re-releases from previous DC Comics Dark Nights Metal figure lines all loaded together in one simple package. This figure set should have been released a long time ago, but I am perfectly fine owning some more evil versions of Batman and Robin for my DC Multiverse collection. Surprisingly this set is priced at $39.99, giving you four figures for $10 which is way less than their individual releases. McFarlane Toys did right by this figure set, and fans can purchase this set right here and now, so get them while you can.

"Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, The Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of the Batman and The Joker from Earth -22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nano toxins from The Joker's heart were released into Bruce Wayne's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon became part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultraviolence, chaos, and utter darkness. Hailing from Earth -22, these young boys were infected by the absolutely nightmarish Batman Who Laughs to become his own band of twisted Robins. Kept on a chain-link leash, these sinister sidekicks follow the evil Dark Knight's bidding, fighting tooth and claw to take down any enemy."

DC Multiverse Collector Multipack – Batman Who Laughs with Robins of Earth -22

Includes 1 Batman and 3 Robins

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Batman Who Laughs and the Earth -22 Robins figures are based on the DC comic Batman Metals

The Robins each feature a different facial expression.

The Batman Who Laughs accessories include a Knife, Sickle, and base. The three Earth -22 Robins come with their own metal chain and base

Included collectable art card with The Batman Who Laughs and the Earth -22 Robins figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back