McFarlane Toys Reveals Dark Nights: Death Metal Batmobeast Vehicle

One of the biggest things that attracted me to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line is their coverage of newer DC Comics characters. Dark Nights: Metal and Dark Nights: Death Metal are two partly popular and very major stories that took over the DC Comics world. Both stories introduced a massive amount of new villains and even some new costumes for our favorite heroes. Some of the best figures to come out of this have easily been the villainous Batman figures with the Batman Who Laughs, Red Death, Devastator, and much more. The superhero designs for Dark Nights: Death Metal was also badass with Wonder Woman and the rockstar Batman. McFarlane Toys even releases the devilish bat cycle from the comic, but the vehicle fun is not over with McFarlane Toys from the Death Metal series.

That is right; the incredible Batmobeast is coming to life and joining the DC Multiverse figure line. This is one of McFarlane Toys' biggest vehicles they have ever released and will even hold a figure. The Batmobeast was showcased in a couple of issues of Dark Nights: Death Metal and is Batman's owns personal Monster Truck. This truck is massive (as you can see above), it will feature rubber tires, and a DC Multiverse figure can be put inside. It looks like the cover of the truck will be able to come up, and then Batman or another figure can be placed inside. Besides the screencaps we have for Todd McFarlane's, not much is know about the vehicle besides its size. No price point or release date has been unveiled just yet, but I can imagine we will see the Batmobeast drop in late 2021 or early 2022. Be sure to look out for all of the new DC Multiverse figures coming soon right here.