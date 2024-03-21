Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals Kingdom Come Armored Batman (Patina Edition)

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back with some brand new releases including a new Patina Batman Variant

Set in a dystopian future, DC Comics legendary miniseries Kingdom Come shows a world with a retired Superman. On Earth-22, the traditional superheroes you used to know are now clashing with a new generation of metahumans; Batman has also retired from crime-fighting and dwells full-time in the Batcave doing what he can remotely. After years of crime-fighting, Bruce had to have an exoskeleton surgically fused with his body, allowing him to continue to move. McFarlane Toys is taking DC Comics and Batman fans back to the Kingdom Come story with a brand new Gold Label DC Multiverse figure. Armored Batman is back with a new Patina Edition figure that will be limited to only 6,400 pieces. This figure will come with a statue-like patina finish and will feature a display base with a patina card holder and an art card. Windowless packaging returns for this release and will be a nice limited piece for fans of Kingdom Come. Pre-orders are live for $29.99 online, including the McFarlane Toys Store, with the Dark Knight returning in May 2024.

Armored Batman (Kingdom Come) Patina Edition Gold Label

"Introducing the Batman of Earth-22, a symbol of vigilance and order in a world plunged into chaos and metahuman power struggles. From the depths of his Batcave to the forefront of the battle for Gotham City's future, this incredibly detailed 7" scale figure from the DC MULTIVERSE by McFarlane Toys embodies the unwavering resolve of the Dark Knight like never before. In a world where heroes have sequestered themselves and alliances shift like shadows, Bruce Wayne stands as a beacon of determination, creating a militia of robots to maintain order amidst the chaos. With his patina deco, Batman exudes a timeless aura of resilience and strength."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

With his patina deco, Batman exudes a timeless aura of resilience and strength.

Accessories include a figure base, authenticated art card, and an art card display base.

