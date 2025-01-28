Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals New Robin: Jason Todd (DC Super Powers)

McFarlane Toys goes retro once again as they debut a brand new set of DC Super Powers figures reliving the 80s fun of collecting

Jason Todd first appeared in Batman #357 (1983), created by Gerry Conway and Don Newton. Initially similar to Dick Grayson, Jason's origin was later be reimagined in Batman #408 (1987) following DC Comics major event, Crisis on Infinite Earths. In this new version, Jason is a streetwise orphan who is caught stealing tires off a Batmobile. Impressed by his spirit, Bruce Wayne would take in Jason to train him as the second Robin. Unlike the first Boy Wonder, Dick Grayson, Jason is brash, impulsive, and struggles to live up to the Robin mantle.

Everything about Jason would change in the infamous DC Comics A Death in the Family storyline (1988), where readers were asked to vote to kill or save Jason. Ultimately, he was voted to die at the hands of the Joker, which would haunt Batman for years to come. Jason Todd is now suiting back in his classic Boy Winder outfit with a new DC Super Powers figure from McFarlane Toys. Robin will have a fabric cape, his own retro card back packaging, and stand 4.5" tall. Pre-orders for this new wave of DC Super Powers are already live online for $9.99 and will feature other new releases with Lobo, Golden Age Flash, and The Atom.

Robin: Jason Todd (DC Super Powers)

"Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love! Jason Todd was the second Robin and easily the most troubled. Angry and with a desperate need to prove himself, Jason's impulsive behavior led to his death at the hands of The Joker."

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

ROBIN: JASON TODD is showcased in SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

